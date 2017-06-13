Website shows specific time of solar eclipse for your location

Nashville will be in the path of the solar eclipse on Aug. 21. (Source: NASA)

For the first time in 99 years, the United States will experience a total eclipse of the sun.

Last time, Nashville was not in its path, but on Aug. 21, Music City will be front and center.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon comes between the sun and the Earth. The moon will look exactly the same size as the sun, but in reality, the sun is 400 times larger.

The total eclipse in Nashville will take place at 1:27 p.m.

If you want to know the exact time for your location, Google and UC Berkeley have teamed up to create an interesting tool to help.

All you have to do is enter your location into the website and hit play. A graphic will show you exactly where the sun will be at at any given minute and will list the time for the total eclipse.

Click here to check out the eclipse simulator.

