New mural in downtown Nashville shows support for LGBT community

The mural is on 2nd Avenue North in downtown Nashville. (WSMV)

Things are getting a little more colorful in Music City, thanks to a mural honoring Pride Month in Nashville.

The rainbow wall has been painted next to the 21c Museum Hotel on 2nd Avenue North.

Instagram has chosen three cities in the U.S. to display the art, and only one in the Southeast.

This wall is part of Instagram's global initiative to turn walls in cities around the world into colorful beacons of support for the LGBT community.

"I wanted some extra love in my life. I saw this wall existed, so I just had to come see it on my way through," said tourist Emily Hickey.

Adrien Saporiti, the artist behind the mural, also created the "I Believe in Nashville" mural in 12 South.

