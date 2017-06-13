New mural in downtown Nashville shows support for LGBT community

A few days ago, a Nashville photographer gave Middle Tennessee a glimpse of a big day for a little boy. Two-year-old Trip Phinney got to meet two of his heroes, the Predators' Roman Josi and Mike Fisher. Monday, Trip passed away following a battle with cancer that lasted most of his life. For both those who did and didn't know him, Trip left quite an impression.More >>
Metro Police confirm a body was pulled from in the Cumberland River near Rock Harbor Marina in West Nashville. Emergency personnel is currently investigating the scene on River Road. The body has not been identified. This is a developing story, stay with Channel 4 for updates. Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.More >>
A Columbia man has been arrested in connection to two men being shot and killed in the James Cayce public housing development last month.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry is making Nashville Public Library's "Summer Challenge" a little sweeter by giving Metro students the chance to spend the day with her.More >>
Two Vanderbilt baseball players were selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft on Monday.More >>
Hundreds of semis travel down 51st Avenue every day in West Nashville. Now, the majority of those trucks will need to find a new route after the Metro Traffic and Parking Commission unanimously voted to ban trucks over four tons from using this road.More >>
A $100 million wind farm project in Tennessee has been put on hold after state lawmakers passed a yearlong moratorium on new turbines being installed in the state.More >>
A federal appeals court will hear oral arguments in August in a case aimed at nullifying a vote on a Tennessee constitutional amendment that allows more abortion restrictions.More >>
He also allegedly kept her from breathing until she turned blue. ..More >>
For the first time in 99 years, the United States will experience a total eclipse of the sun.More >>
It is a heartbreaking end to a five-day search for a missing man from Hickman County.More >>
One person has been killed in a two-car crash in Dickson County on Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.More >>
Months after a baby is found dead in her crib, her parents have been arrested and are accused of killing her.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
"I am by no means sorry about what I did ... I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I've known for a long time I'm capable of doing, it felt great. I feel vindicated because of it. I've never felt better in my life...More >>
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of a 10-year-old Colorado girl.More >>
A 2-year-old Murfreesboro boy who received a visit from two Predators players has died after battling cancer.More >>
The final day of Bonnaroo is expected to be the hottest of the entire weekend. As of Sunday morning, Bonnaroo Medical Director Carl Monzo said 21 people have been taken to the hospital from the music festival.More >>
