24 Bonnaroo festivalgoers hospitalized; Officials reminding fans to stay hydrated

Fans camp out at Bonnaroo in Manchester, TN. (WSMV)

The final day of Bonnaroo is expected to be the hottest of the entire weekend.

As of Sunday morning, Bonnaroo Medical Director Carl Monzo said 21 people have been taken to the hospital from the music festival. Three people were transported by medical helicopter.

"That’s trending down from previous years, and we are very happy about that," Monzo said.

Officials are reminding festivalgoers to remember to stay hydrated, use sunscreen, wear hats and keep an eye out for fellow fans.

The Farm in Manchester has 500 free water taps available for fans, along with misting stations and areas with air-conditioning.

