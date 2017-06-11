24 Bonnaroo festivalgoers hospitalized; Officials reminding fans to stay hydrated

Lebanon police are still searching for the suspect who allegedly raped an 18-year-old woman.More >>
Lebanon police are still searching for the suspect who allegedly raped an 18-year-old woman.
Now, members of the community are getting involved to help find the man responsible.More >>
Months after a baby is found dead in her crib, her parents are thrown in jail accused of killing her. A Perry County judge arraigned Laura Mosher and Marc Mosher Jr., Monday morning on murder and child abuse charges. Officials said the baby was dehydrated and starved to death. Disturbing details in the police report showed the child may have been dead for a while before help arrived. "It's just been a bad, unfortunate event," said Sheriff Nick Weems.More >>
Months after a baby is found dead in her crib, her parents are thrown in jail accused of killing her. A Perry County judge arraigned Laura Mosher and Marc Mosher Jr., Monday morning on murder and child abuse charges. Officials said the baby was dehydrated and starved to death. Disturbing details in the police report showed the child may have been dead for a while before help arrived. "It's just been a bad, unfortunate event," said Sheriff Nick Weems.More >>
Clarksville officials have ordered a reduction of water use in north Clarksville in response to a water main leak near Garner Hills Drive and Allen Griffey Road, according to a press release.More >>
Clarksville officials have ordered a reduction of water use in north Clarksville in response to a water main leak near Garner Hills Drive and Allen Griffey Road, according to a press release.More >>
The soldiers were working as part of Operation Freedom's Sentinel in Peka Valley, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. According to the Department of Defense, the soldiers died on Saturday from gunshot wounds.More >>
The soldiers were working as part of Operation Freedom's Sentinel in Peka Valley, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. According to the Department of Defense, the soldiers died on Saturday from gunshot wounds.More >>
A proposed tuition rate for the University of Tennessee will be revealed by a board of trustees subcommittee.More >>
A proposed tuition rate for the University of Tennessee will be revealed by a board of trustees subcommittee.More >>
Defendants in the federal case against former executives at the truck stop chain owned by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam want more time.More >>
Defendants in the federal case against former executives at the truck stop chain owned by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam want more time.More >>
Tennessee Rep. Mark Pody says he is vying to replace Sen. Mae Beavers, who is running for governor.More >>
Tennessee Rep. Mark Pody says he is vying to replace Sen. Mae Beavers, who is running for governor.More >>
A Clarksville man is accused of leaving his four children alone in a car over the weekend.More >>
A Clarksville man is accused of leaving his four children alone in a car over the weekend.More >>
Officers responded to a burglary alarm at The Tactical Edge on Fort Campbell Boulevard just after 11 p.m. Friday.More >>
Officers responded to a burglary alarm at The Tactical Edge on Fort Campbell Boulevard just after 11 p.m. Friday.More >>
A man who was wanted on several warrants was arrested in Houston County on Monday.More >>
A man who was wanted on several warrants was arrested in Houston County on Monday.More >>
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of a 10-year-old Colorado girl.More >>
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of a 10-year-old Colorado girl.More >>
Doctors are warning the public about a contagious, infectious disease that could make you think you just have an extreme stomach bug.More >>
Doctors are warning the public about a contagious, infectious disease that could make you think you just have an extreme stomach bug.More >>
A Missouri man who spent nearly 17 years in prison for a 1999 robbery was freed after supporters found another man who looked enough like him that the victim and other witnesses said they could no longer be sure who committed the crime.More >>
A Missouri man who spent nearly 17 years in prison for a 1999 robbery was freed after supporters found another man who looked enough like him that the victim and other witnesses said they could no longer be sure who committed the crime.More >>
The soldiers were working as part of Operation Freedom's Sentinel in Peka Valley, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. According to the Department of Defense, the soldiers died on Saturday from gunshot wounds.More >>
The soldiers were working as part of Operation Freedom's Sentinel in Peka Valley, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. According to the Department of Defense, the soldiers died on Saturday from gunshot wounds.More >>
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
A Colorado father is grateful to the Houston family overcome by tragedy, yet brave enough to share four-year-old Frankie Delgado's story. It helped him save his son's life.More >>
A Colorado father is grateful to the Houston family overcome by tragedy, yet brave enough to share four-year-old Frankie Delgado's story. It helped him save his son's life.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a friend of the victim went to a nearby gas station around 9:30 p.m. and asked to call police because his friend fell off a cliff.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a friend of the victim went to a nearby gas station around 9:30 p.m. and asked to call police because his friend fell off a cliff.More >>
The first family is together again under the same roof: the White House. After nearly five months of living apart, President Donald Trump's wife, Melania, announced Sunday that she and the couple's young son have finally moved into the presidential mansion at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.More >>
The first family is together again under the same roof: the White House. After nearly five months of living apart, President Donald Trump's wife, Melania, announced Sunday that she and the couple's young son have finally moved into the presidential mansion at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.More >>
Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.More >>
Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.More >>
If you're planning to fly out of Nashville between Sunday and Tuesday, the Nashville Airport Authority wants you to make some adjustments for heavy passenger volume and longer screening lines.More >>
If you're planning to fly out of Nashville between Sunday and Tuesday, the Nashville Airport Authority wants you to make some adjustments for heavy passenger volume and longer screening lines.More >>