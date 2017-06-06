Court date set for ex-teacher accused of kidnapping Maury Co. teen

Continuing coverage in the arrested of Tad Cummins, who kidnapped a Maury County student on March 13.More >>
Continuing coverage in the arrested of Tad Cummins, who kidnapped a Maury County student on March 13.More >>
Metro police say a child was shot and killed by a toddler inside an apartment just south of downtown Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Metro police say a child was shot and killed by a toddler inside an apartment just south of downtown Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Metro police are investigating a shooting at a car lot on Dickerson Pike.More >>
Metro police are investigating a shooting at a car lot on Dickerson Pike.More >>
An ammonia leak at Miss Grissom's Salads in Berry Hill is causing safety hazards for the neighborhoods nearby.More >>
An ammonia leak at Miss Grissom's Salads in Berry Hill is causing safety hazards for the neighborhoods nearby.More >>
A judge in Clarksville has denied to extend the injunction keeping a 7-month-old baby on life support.More >>
A judge in Clarksville has denied to extend the injunction keeping a 7-month-old baby on life support.More >>
As Nashville takes a couple of days off from hockey, some of music’s biggest stars are pouring into Middle Tennessee.More >>
As Nashville takes a couple of days off from hockey, some of music’s biggest stars are pouring into Middle Tennessee.More >>
A plan to develop the area around the old Greer Stadium is being challenged.More >>
A plan to develop the area around the old Greer Stadium is being challenged.More >>
The Nashville Predators will leave for Game 5 in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, and fans are being asked to help send them off.More >>
The Nashville Predators will leave for Game 5 in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, and fans are being asked to help send them off.More >>
The Predators aren’t the only thing that has Nashville and Middle Tennessee buzzing. Preparations are underway for the CMA Music Festival and Bonnaroo, which both begin on Thursday.More >>
The Predators aren’t the only thing that has Nashville and Middle Tennessee buzzing. Preparations are underway for the CMA Music Festival and Bonnaroo, which both begin on Thursday.More >>
The Predators are going back to Pittsburgh having tied up the defending champs at 2-2, turning this into a best-of-three sprint to the Stanley Cup.More >>
The Predators are going back to Pittsburgh having tied up the defending champs at 2-2, turning this into a best-of-three sprint to the Stanley Cup.More >>
The former teacher accused of kidnapping a Maury County teen and taking her across the country will face trial in July, according to court records.More >>
The former teacher accused of kidnapping a Maury County teen and taking her across the country will face trial in July, according to court records.More >>
A judge in Clarksville has denied to extend the injunction keeping a 7-month-old baby on life support.More >>
A judge in Clarksville has denied to extend the injunction keeping a 7-month-old baby on life support.More >>
An elder of the Followers of Christ Church contacted the Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office after the death of a newborn girl in March, but deputies said nobody called 911.More >>
An elder of the Followers of Christ Church contacted the Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office after the death of a newborn girl in March, but deputies said nobody called 911.More >>
The city manager in Augusta, Maine, says the municipal office building had to be sprayed for bedbugs after a man threw a cup of the pests onto an office counter and about 100 of them scattered off.More >>
The city manager in Augusta, Maine, says the municipal office building had to be sprayed for bedbugs after a man threw a cup of the pests onto an office counter and about 100 of them scattered off.More >>
MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.More >>
MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.More >>
Soon, Apple will introduce a new iPhone feature that will do away with that annoying -- and dangerous -- urge to look at a text message while you're driving.More >>
Soon, Apple will introduce a new iPhone feature that will do away with that annoying -- and dangerous -- urge to look at a text message while you're driving.More >>
It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >>
It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >>
A Nebraska family said they are outraged after their 8-year-old daughter was disqualified from a soccer tournament.More >>
A Nebraska family said they are outraged after their 8-year-old daughter was disqualified from a soccer tournament.More >>
An ammonia leak at Miss Grissom's Salads in Berry Hill is causing safety hazards for the neighborhoods nearby.More >>
An ammonia leak at Miss Grissom's Salads in Berry Hill is causing safety hazards for the neighborhoods nearby.More >>
Disorderly conduct, disrupting a meeting, and possessing an instrument of crime were all charges Tennessee local Jacob Waddell faced after launching a gutted catfish onto Pittsburgh's ice.More >>
Disorderly conduct, disrupting a meeting, and possessing an instrument of crime were all charges Tennessee local Jacob Waddell faced after launching a gutted catfish onto Pittsburgh's ice.More >>