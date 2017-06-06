Court date set for ex-teacher accused of kidnapping Maury Co. te - WSMV Channel 4

Court date set for ex-teacher accused of kidnapping Maury Co. teen

Posted: Updated:
Tad Cummins (Source: Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office) Tad Cummins (Source: Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The former teacher accused of kidnapping a Maury County teen and taking her across the country will face trial in July, according to court records.

In an order filed on Tuesday, Federal Judge Aleta Trauger set a July 25 court date for Tad Cummins, accused of taking the Maury County teen in March and staying on the run for more than a month until they were found in a remote part of northern California.

Cummins was indicted on charges of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activities and destruction, alteration and falsification of records in federal investigations.

Check back to WSMV.com for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.