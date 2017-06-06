Court date set for ex-teacher accused of kidnapping Maury Co. teen

The former teacher accused of kidnapping a Maury County teen and taking her across the country will face trial in July, according to court records.

In an order filed on Tuesday, Federal Judge Aleta Trauger set a July 25 court date for Tad Cummins, accused of taking the Maury County teen in March and staying on the run for more than a month until they were found in a remote part of northern California.

Cummins was indicted on charges of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activities and destruction, alteration and falsification of records in federal investigations.

