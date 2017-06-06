Hendersonville Police investigating 2 carjackings at gunpoint in 24 hours

Hendersonville Police are investigating two separate carjackings at gunpoint that occurred within 24 hours of each other and a number of car burglaries in the area.

Tuesday morning around 3:15 a.m., officials say a woman was carjacked at gunpoint outside her home on Heron's Nest Lane in the Chesapeake Harbor residential community.

The victim was leaving for work when three men approached her in her car with a gun. She said a black male with a gun prevented her from closing her door and told her they were taking her car. The other suspects are also black men.

After the first carjacking, an investigation by responding officers revealed numerous vehicle burglaries in the area.

Two stolen vehicles were located on the same street, Heron's Nest Lane, one near Cloverfield Court earlier in the evening, and another reported stolen from the Mt. Juliet area.

Detectives also discovered several car burglaries in the area of Sumner Meadows where the recovered Hendersonville stolen vehicle was taken.

A similar occurrence happened Wednesday morning around 1 a.m. when four black men also believed to have a gun approached a man at his home on Chipwood Drive when he was returning from work.

The victim said they stole his car and phone. He was not injured.

Hendersonville Police say they are unsure if the Heron's Nest Lane and Chipwood Drive incidents are connected, but they will continue to investigate these incidents as well as a rise in car burglaries in the area.

Anyone with information regarding any crimes is encouraged to call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400 or Detective Bachman at 615-264-5303. Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (crimes) using keyword TIPHPD.

This is a developing story, stay with Channel 4 for updates.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.