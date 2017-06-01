Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Nashville neighborhoods

The Metro Public Health Department says it has collected two batches of mosquitoes that tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The mosquitoes were collected in Antioch, near the intersection of Edge O Lake Drive and Murfreesboro Road and Madison, near the intersection of Alta Loma Drive and Gallatin Road North.

This is the first time this year that mosquitoes have tested positive for this virus in Nashville.

Mosquito protection and prevention education materials will be passed out by the health department to residents in both neighborhoods. They will also monitor standing water in search for mosquito larvae and apply larvicide to areas with mosquito larvae.

The health department staff began trapping mosquitoes throughout Davidson County the first week of May. They are sent to the Tennessee Department of Health lab for testing.

There have been no human cases of West Nile virus in Davidson County.

Some tips to protect against mosquito bites are limiting time outdoors at dusk/nighttime, wear mosquito repellent when outside at dusk or dawn, wear shoes, socks, long sleeve shirts, and pants during dusk/dawn when mosquitoes are most prevalent.

It is also advised to make sure windows and doors have screens, reduce or eliminate standing water in your yard, and cut back overgrown vegetation.

Davidson County residents with mosquito problems are advised to call 615-340-5660.

