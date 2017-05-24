Family says Preds have been saving grace during trying time

Hunter Yurcik, 10, isn't letting his condition keep him from playing hockey. (WSMV)

Hockey is everything for 10-year-old Hunter Yurcik.

Sometimes he even gets up around 4 a.m. on Saturdays to go spend time on the ice with his father.

But back in October, something suddenly went wrong.

After several doctor visits, Hunter and his family learned he has Crohn's disease.

"It affects your gastrointestinal system, so anything from the mouth down, it can affect your stomach, your pancreas, your liver," said his mother, Angela Yurcik.

This made Hunter's favorite sport harder to play, but with determination, he never stopped.

The Predators are serving as a source of inspiration.

"For my family, it's been happiness. It's given Hunter hope that he can see his future, potentially, and he can see them out on the ice," said Hunter's mom.

"They appreciate their fans, they appreciate children that are in need," said Hunter's father, Doug Yurcik.

Through the Predators Foundation, Hunter got the opportunity to meet players and skate at Bridgestone Arena.

Hunter also went to games and even stood on the ice during the national anthem.

"Just being able to get out there and to play hockey - and for that hour an half or so, whether it be a public skate or stick time or during his house leagues, he can forget about the thing that's going on internally that he has no control over," said Hunter's father.

The Predators are now a reminder for Hunter that anything is possible.

Hunter is going to continue to play hockey while he fights Crohn's disease. He's hoping that his favorite team ends up winning the Stanley Cup.

"Let's go Preds. We want the cup. Bring it home! Please. I want to see it!" Hunter said.

