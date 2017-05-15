St. Henry's School evacuated after receiving bomb threat

Police said they believe a dump truck rear-ended an SUV, which caused a chain reaction, hitting two other cars.More >>
A jury has been seated in the first-degree murder trial of Caleb Cannon.More >>
A former Lebanon, TN, resident has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for two counts of production of child pornography, according to a news release.More >>
Lipscomb University will become the new owner of the iconic Nashville recording studio called Sound Emporium, which was originally built in 1969 by legendary Nashville producer "Cowboy" Jack Clement.More >>
St. Henry's School in west Nashville has been evacuated due to a bomb threat. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
Authorities say a truck burned in a fire set by an arsonist at a Tennessee Highway Patrol impound lot in Knoxville was being held as evidence in a fatal crash investigation.More >>
A thunderous boom announced the arrival the newest addition to the Montgomery County Courthouse lawn: A working replica of a Civil War-era cannon.More >>
For the second year in a row, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and Anaheim Mayor Tom Tait have made a friendly hockey wager as the Predators and the Ducks face off in the Stanley Cup playoffs.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Sarah L. Key from White County. The 17-year-old was last seen at her home on Friday, May 12.More >>
An Ohio police officer suffered a Fentanyl overdose after a routine drug arrest. He was given four doses of Narcan to fight the effects of the overdose, caused by a heroine-like drug called Fentanyl.More >>
A Long Island mom died on Mother's Day after saving her 16-year-old daughter from being ran over by an out-of-control car.More >>
Marcho Farms issued a recall for four veal, pork, and beef products stocked at Walmart stores in Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. The products were found to be contaminated with a type of toxin-producing E. coli.More >>
Powers Boothe, the character actor known for his villain roles in TV's "Deadwood," and in the movies "Tombstone," "Sin City" and "The Avengers," has died.More >>
An unprecedented "ransomware" cyberattack that has already hit tens of thousands of victims in 150 countries could wreak greater havoc as more malicious variations appear and people return to their desks Monday and power up computers at the start of the workweek.More >>
Two African American students are on the verge of suspension because their school says their hairstyles violate the dress code.More >>
