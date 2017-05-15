St. Henry's School evacuated after receiving bomb threat - WSMV Channel 4

St. Henry's School evacuated after receiving bomb threat

Posted: Updated:
The school was evacuated Monday morning after receiving a threat. (WSMV) The school was evacuated Monday morning after receiving a threat. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

St. Henry's School in west Nashville was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat Monday morning.

Police said officers searched the building and do not believe the threat is credible.

Rick Musacchio, the school's director of communications, said the school received one threat via email and another threat was called in.

The school was able to notify most parents not to bring their kids to school, but some children were still dropped off. Those students were taken to another location until their parents could pick them up.

The school will be closed for the rest of the day on Monday but will reopen on Tuesday.

This is the second time this month the school has received a bomb threat. On May 5, someone sent in a threat via email. Police said they have not arrested anyone in connection to that incident.

It's not clear if the threats are related. Both the Metro Nashville Police Department and federal authorities are investigating.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • St. Henry's School evacuated after receiving bomb threatMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.