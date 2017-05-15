St. Henry's School evacuated after receiving bomb threat

St. Henry's School in west Nashville was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat Monday morning.

Police said officers searched the building and do not believe the threat is credible.

Rick Musacchio, the school's director of communications, said the school received one threat via email and another threat was called in.

The school was able to notify most parents not to bring their kids to school, but some children were still dropped off. Those students were taken to another location until their parents could pick them up.

The school will be closed for the rest of the day on Monday but will reopen on Tuesday.

This is the second time this month the school has received a bomb threat. On May 5, someone sent in a threat via email. Police said they have not arrested anyone in connection to that incident.

It's not clear if the threats are related. Both the Metro Nashville Police Department and federal authorities are investigating.

