Rutherford County teacher charged with statutory rape

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
A black SUV crashed through the window of building in the Hill Center Tuesday morning. Dispatch confirmed that several medical units were called to the scene.More >>
A black SUV crashed through the window of building in the Hill Center Tuesday morning. Dispatch confirmed that several medical units were called to the scene.More >>
"All In For The Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration" will happen at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 25.More >>
"All In For The Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration" will happen at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 25.More >>
With the help of an anonymous donor, the City of Clarksville completed restoration of the Arlington Hotel monuments stones. The stones commemorate the Arlington Hotel, which was erected in 1887. The hotel was destroyed in 1973.More >>
With the help of an anonymous donor, the City of Clarksville completed restoration of the Arlington Hotel monuments stones. The stones commemorate the Arlington Hotel, which was erected in 1887. The hotel was destroyed in 1973.More >>
According to officials, the man was hit while he was checking his mailbox on the 10000 block of Highway 41.More >>
According to officials, the man was hit while he was checking his mailbox on the 10000 block of Highway 41.More >>
Murfreesboro police is investigating a potentially biased-based crime at an apartment complex on Veterans Parkway, according to a news release.More >>
Murfreesboro police is investigating a potentially biased-based crime at an apartment complex on Veterans Parkway, according to a news release.More >>
Kroger announced Tuesday that they will expand their on-line grocery ordering service, ClickList, to 30 more Nashville and surrounding locations by the end of the year.More >>
Kroger announced Tuesday that they will expand their on-line grocery ordering service, ClickList, to 30 more Nashville and surrounding locations by the end of the year.More >>
The YMCA of Middle Tennessee received a $100,000 community benefit grant from Saint Thomas Health. The grant is for support of the Healthier Communities Initiative (HCI) at the Northwest Family YMCA on Ashland City Highway in Nashville.More >>
The YMCA of Middle Tennessee received a $100,000 community benefit grant from Saint Thomas Health. The grant is for support of the Healthier Communities Initiative (HCI) at the Northwest Family YMCA on Ashland City Highway in Nashville.More >>
The Hendersonville man accused of killing his 11-year-daughter will be in court Tuesday for the second day of his trial.More >>
The Hendersonville man accused of killing his 11-year-daughter will be in court Tuesday for the second day of his trial.More >>
Tyler Soffiantino is charged with three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure. He is a social studies teacher and the assistant men's basketball coach at Oakland High School.More >>
Tyler Soffiantino is charged with three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure. He is a social studies teacher and the assistant men's basketball coach at Oakland High School.More >>
A Kentucky State Police trooper was involved in a fatal crash in Warren County on Monday afternoon.More >>
A Kentucky State Police trooper was involved in a fatal crash in Warren County on Monday afternoon.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
Iowa newlyweds are clinging to hope as their nearly 3-week-old daughter fights for her life after contracting a deadly virus believed to be from a simple kiss.More >>
Iowa newlyweds are clinging to hope as their nearly 3-week-old daughter fights for her life after contracting a deadly virus believed to be from a simple kiss.More >>
A man claims there's a waiting list of 27,000 hoping to take part in an attraction only he can bring.More >>
A man claims there's a waiting list of 27,000 hoping to take part in an attraction only he can bring.More >>
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye, with 10 more behind them.More >>
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye, with 10 more behind them.More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol investigators returned to the scene of a fatal crash on Dilton Mankin Road near Wilson Overall Road and continued to go over evidence on Monday.More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol investigators returned to the scene of a fatal crash on Dilton Mankin Road near Wilson Overall Road and continued to go over evidence on Monday.More >>
A Mississippi man admitted to beating a 3-year-old girl because she couldn't correctly answer questions about numbers, police said.More >>
A Mississippi man admitted to beating a 3-year-old girl because she couldn't correctly answer questions about numbers, police said.More >>
A passenger "passed gas", forcing everyone from a plane at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Sunday afternoon, according to WNCN-TV.More >>
A passenger "passed gas", forcing everyone from a plane at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Sunday afternoon, according to WNCN-TV.More >>
A Nashville woman has been charged with attempted murder after police said she tried to smother her 5-month-old son.More >>
A Nashville woman has been charged with attempted murder after police said she tried to smother her 5-month-old son.More >>
According to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park's Public Affairs Office, a Nashville man died while hiking Alum Cave Trail on Saturday, July 15.More >>
According to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park's Public Affairs Office, a Nashville man died while hiking Alum Cave Trail on Saturday, July 15.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>