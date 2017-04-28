Rutherford County teacher charged with statutory rape

A Rutherford County teacher is now facing criminal charges.

Tyler Soffiantino is charged with three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.

Soffiantino is a social studies teacher and the assistant men's basketball coach at Oakland High School.

The 23-year-old was suspended without pay from his teaching position on April 17. At the time, officials would not comment on the nature of the criminal investigation.

Soffiantino turned himself in to authorities last week and was released after posting bond.

