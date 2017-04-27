34,000 expected to participate in Nashville's marathon

About 34,000 people are expected to participate in this year's St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Nashville Marathon.

More than half of those people are visiting from out of town, meaning this will pump a lot of money into the local economy. Last year's event brought in more than $43 million.

The heat is a big concern for racers. Temperatures are expected to be in the 70s for the start of the race, which is why organizers have pushed the start times for the 5K and marathon up by half an hour. There will also be extra water and misting stations throughout the course. Click here to check your start time.

"If they say it's gonna be as warm as they say it's gonna be, not a great day to set any records, so really just have fun out there, listen to the body. If you're running the full marathon and don't feel right, you can always drop down to the half marathon," said Alex Bennett, VP of events for the marathon.

Anyone planning on driving downtown on Saturday will run into delays. Some of the major interstate exits that will be closed include Interstate 40 at Demonbreun and Broadway and Interstate 65 at Rosa Parks Boulevard.

All secondary roads and areas along the race route will be blocked off around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, including the start line on Broadway. The race runs through the Gulch, down Rosa Parks Boulevard and the 12 South area before wrapping up at Nissan Stadium in East Nashville. Roads will reopen at staggered times

