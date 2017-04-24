Flooding reported across Hickman County

News 4 was the first to report about a new spin on an old real estate scam earlier this month. Thieves, posing as landlords, tell potential renters that in order to get in the house for a tour, they have to provide their credit card number as a deposit.More >>
One of the people accused of defacing the iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural early Tuesday morning has turned himself in.More >>
Metro police have identified the victim as Jaezoine Woods. They say he was involved in a "continuing rift" with some other teenagers.More >>
Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union want to join a lawsuit challenging a Tennessee law that requires counseling and a 48-hour waiting period for women seeking abortions.More >>
A chilling study just published finds a relationship between football and a brain disease. Researchers discovered nearly all of the deceased NFL players' brains that were tested had a disease linked to repeated blows to the head.More >>
In Rutherford County, a concerned neighbor sent a tip to the News 4 I-Team claiming she has made numerous calls and complaints regarding a nuisance property, but that nothing has been done.More >>
The case of a nurse accused of leaving fentanyl at the Grundy County courthouse for an inmate is highlighting the dangers of the powerful painkiller.More >>
A biblical passage that has long been displayed at a Tennessee city's police headquarters will be removed following a complaint.More >>
The Robertson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly farming accident in Greenbrier.More >>
A News 4 I-Team investigation into a Nashville sex club has prompted Metro Codes officials to shut it down, at least temporarily.More >>
All Dannie Powell ever knew about her real father was that he was a soldier at Fort Benning, GA.More >>
They’re blaming a popular company that’s built thousands of homes across Middle Tennessee, but the News 4 I-Team discovered the complaints stretch far beyond Nashville.More >>
One of the people accused of defacing the iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural early Tuesday morning has turned himself in.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man was found dead in his Hohenwald home on Tuesday.More >>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.More >>
Cab and ride-share drivers are getting cuts of cover charges when they drop off passengers to Nashville strip clubs. It's a new practice News 4 has just uncovered, but it has been going on for years.More >>
The Robertson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly farming accident in Greenbrier.More >>
The iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural in 12 South has been vandalized for the second time this year.More >>
Metro police have identified the victim as Jaezoine Woods. They say he was involved in a "continuing rift" with some other teenagers.More >>
