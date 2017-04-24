Flooding reported across Hickman County

Flooding from this weekend's rains have shut down schools for the day in several counties, including Hickman County.

The Hickman County sheriff said he was out all morning surveying the flooding across the county. He said the water from the Duck River has been receding much more quickly than expected.

The boat ramp in Centerville is completely submerged, along with a few trees nearby.

The National Weather Service says the river starts to flood at 17 feet. The water starts covering roads at 22 feet.

Officials said the water got up to 25 feet on Sunday night.

The director of Hickman County Schools decided to cancel classes because they didn't want buses crossing high water on the roads.

Channel 4's 4WARN Weather Team says everything should be back to normal by Wednesday.

In the meantime, drivers are asked to be cautious with flooded roads. If you can't see the road, it's not safe to pass.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.