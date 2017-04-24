Police looking for 2 suspects who strangled, robbed elderly woman

Police in Sumner County are asking for help tracking down the two suspects who robbed an elderly woman on Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim said the men knocked on her door on Scotty Parker Road and asked about somewhere to rent.

She said the men demanded money from her, but she did not comply.

The victim was reportedly strangled and bound during the robbery.

One suspect, described as a black male, is 6' with short curly hair. He is in his late 20s to early 30s and was wearing blue jeans.

The second suspect is a black female between 20 to 30 years old. She is between 5'2" and 5'4" and was wearing blue jeans and a baseball hat.

The two suspects were last seen driving a white midsized car on Scotty Parker Road.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Lance Hampton at the Sumner County Sheriff's Office at 615-452-2616.

