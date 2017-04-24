Del Frisco's Grille Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

Olive Oil

2tspCelery, small dice 2oz

Onions, small dice 2oz

Red pepper, small dice 2oz

Bread, no crust, small crumbles 2 slices

Fresh basil, Julienne 2 large leaves

Mayonnaise 3 1/4 oz

Crab Meat 1lb

Measuring Cup

scale

mixing Bowl

cutting board

knife

1. In Saute pan, saute celery, onions and red peppers until soft, approximately 7-8 Minutes.



2. While vegetables cool, mix together crab meat, mayonnaise, basil and bread crumbs lightly. Add cooled vegetables.

Portion crab cake into 2oz peices for cooking.