Del Frisco's Grille Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes
Olive Oil
2tspCelery, small dice 2oz
Onions, small dice 2oz
Red pepper, small dice 2oz
Bread, no crust, small crumbles 2 slices
Fresh basil, Julienne 2 large leaves
Mayonnaise 3 1/4 oz
Crab Meat 1lb

Measuring Cup                                   
scale                                                                      
mixing Bowl                                                                        
cutting board                                                               
knife

1. In Saute pan, saute celery, onions and red peppers until soft, approximately 7-8 Minutes.  
                                                                     
2. While vegetables cool, mix together crab meat, mayonnaise, basil and bread crumbs lightly. Add cooled vegetables.
Portion crab cake into 2oz peices for cooking.

