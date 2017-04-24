Former Boy Scout leader pleads guilty to charges

A former West Meade Boy Scout leader accused of sexually abusing young boys has entered into a plea deal.

On Monday morning, Darrell Fisher pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual battery by an authority figure.

Fisher shook his head as prosecutor Chad Butler read the charges.

Fisher, a former Metro teacher, was accused of sexually abusing several boys for several years.

He was originally charged with aggravated sexual battery, but on Monday, the defense revealed that the boys were over the age of 13 when they met Fisher. This means Fisher had to plead to sexual battery by an authority figure.

Channel 4 spoke to prosecutors about the victims' reaction and to Fisher's attorney.

Fisher now faces anywhere from three to 24 years in prison. He will also have to be on the sex offender registry for a minimum of 10 years.

Fisher's sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 12.

