Schedule for Predators' 2nd-round playoff games released

The Nashville Predators have made it to the second round of the playoffs after sweeping the Chicago Blackhawks.

The first two games of the series against the St. Louis Blues will be played away in St. Louis.

The Predators will return to Nashville on Sunday, April 30.

Bridgestone Arena officials announced Sunday night that Chris Brown's concert, which is scheduled for the same day, will be postponed because of the playoff game. The concert is now scheduled for May 1.

Thank you to @chrisbrown and everyone on The Party Tour for accommodating the @PredsNHL Playoff schedule. A new date will be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/EM71pRCxSe — Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) April 24, 2017

Below is the full schedule of games for the series:

Wednesday, April 26 8 p.m. Nashville at St. Louis NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Friday, April 28 8 p.m. Nashville at St. Louis NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Sunday, April 30 3 p.m. St. Louis at Nashville NBC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Tuesday, May 2 9:30 p.m. St. Louis at Nashville NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

If needed: Friday, May 5 TBD Nashville at St. Louis TBD

If needed: Sunday, May 7 TBD St. Louis at Nashville TBD

If needed: Tuesday, May 9 TBD Nashville at St. Louis TBD

