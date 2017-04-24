Schedule for Predators' 2nd-round playoff games released - WSMV Channel 4

Schedule for Predators' 2nd-round playoff games released

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Nashville Predators have made it to the second round of the playoffs after sweeping the Chicago Blackhawks.

The first two games of the series against the St. Louis Blues will be played away in St. Louis.

The Predators will return to Nashville on Sunday, April 30.

Bridgestone Arena officials announced Sunday night that Chris Brown's concert, which is scheduled for the same day, will be postponed because of the playoff game. The concert is now scheduled for May 1.

Below is the full schedule of games for the series:

  • Wednesday, April 26 8 p.m. Nashville at St. Louis NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
  • Friday, April 28 8 p.m. Nashville at St. Louis NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
  • Sunday, April 30 3 p.m. St. Louis at Nashville NBC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
  • Tuesday, May 2 9:30 p.m. St. Louis at Nashville NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports 
  • If needed: Friday, May 5 TBD Nashville at St. Louis TBD
  • If needed: Sunday, May 7 TBD St. Louis at Nashville TBD
  • If needed: Tuesday, May 9 TBD Nashville at St. Louis TBD 

