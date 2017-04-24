Juvenile still on the loose after escaping from Nashville detention facility

Metro police have identified the victim as Jaezoine Woods. They say he was involved in a "continuing rift" with some other teenagers.More >>
Police say the woman was the lookout for two other men who covered the artwork in black paint, along with the message "I believe in global warming."More >>
The Robertson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly farming accident in Greenbrier.More >>
A dump truck overturned, spilling its contents across all of the lanes near West End just before 7 a.m.More >>
A series of listening sessions are underway to help improve "inclusion and transparency in the legislative process.More >>
Brent Kelley, of Nashville, took this photo at a Sonic showing an elderly man feeding ice cream to his wife. In his Facebook post, Kelley wrote that it was "a beautiful display of love."More >>
The iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural in 12 South has been vandalized for the second time this year.More >>
Fortunately, the person who purchased the product noticed the pellets before giving the bone to her dog, Maxx.More >>
Police are looking for a burglar who stole over $800 of tools and equipment from a car in Clarksville.More >>
A News 4 I-Team investigation into a Nashville sex club has prompted Metro Codes officials to shut it down, at least temporarily.More >>
All Dannie Powell ever knew about her real father was that he was a soldier at Fort Benning, GA.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man was found dead in his Hohenwald home on Tuesday.More >>
They’re blaming a popular company that’s built thousands of homes across Middle Tennessee, but the News 4 I-Team discovered the complaints stretch far beyond Nashville.More >>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.More >>
Metro police have identified the victim as Jaezoine Woods. They say he was involved in a "continuing rift" with some other teenagers.More >>
President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday that transgender people will not be allowed to serve 'in any capacity' in the United States military.More >>
Cab and ride-share drivers are getting cuts of cover charges when they drop off passengers to Nashville strip clubs. It's a new practice News 4 has just uncovered, but it has been going on for years.More >>
Florida wildlife officials are investigating after a video of men dragging a shark behind a speeding boat went viral on several social media sites.More >>
The parents of a teenage driver who livestreamed on Instagram the fatal crash that killed their younger daughter in California say they believe their daughter didn't mean for her sister to die.More >>
