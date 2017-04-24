Juvenile still on the loose after escaping from Nashville detention facility

Metro police are still looking for one of the two teens who escaped from the G4S Stones River Academy on Monday morning.

The 16-year-old and 17-year-old reportedly escaped through a back window at the facility on Stewarts Ferry Pike and ran into a nearby wooded area.

Police said the 16-year-old's mother brought him back to the Department of Children's Services later in the morning.

"It's always a concern when people are housed for some reason or another escape," said resident Jim Hefner.

Officials are still looking for 17-year-old Jacob Byrd. Anyone with information about the juvenile's whereabouts is asked to call police.

Police said both teens have a criminal record and a history of getting into fights.

This is at least the fourth escape from G4S in the last four years.

"Move it. Build something better with better security. If people keeping breaking out of the place it's not good," said resident Josh Jernigan.

District Councilmen Kevin Rhoten told Channel 4 that his district should not have to put up with escapees roaming their neighborhoods. He wants the facility to be shut down.

Meanwhile, state Sen. Steve Dickerson, R-Nashville, would like to come to a compromise.

"The seriousness of the situation is obvious to all of us, but again, we want to come up with a thoughtful solution that helps the neighbors and the individuals in a comprehensive manner," Dickerson said.

Dickerson has drafted a bill to sell the center's property to Metro government. He believes the property would have more value if used in other ways. He also said it might be in the state's best interest to consolidate services like G4S and move them elsewhere.

Rob Johnson, spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Children's Services sent this statement:

G4S does great work on behalf of hundreds of state custody youth every year, and they are constantly working to make these facilities even more safe and effective. Yes, youth occasionally run from these types of placements, but an overwhelming majority of them certainly do not. And when they do, they are typically found very quickly. All youth make mistakes, but we don't give up on them at DC. Youth who have been in trouble should be placed as close as possible to home, with guidance, education and a network of community support that can help get them back on track.

Anyone with information on Byrd’s whereabouts is asked to call the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.

