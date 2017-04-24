Older sister of Tad Cummins speaks to NBC News

The sister of the Tennessee man accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old and taking her to California is speaking out for the first time exclusively to NBC.

Daphne Quinn, who is Tad Cummins' older sister, said she doesn't condone what he has done but will still stand by him.

Quinn said she had never met Elizabeth Thomas before. She says her brother told her he was concerned for the teen and wanted to keep her safe.

According to Quinn, her brother sounds repentant about what he has done.

Quinn said Cummins told her he has confessed to everything and wants to get his family back.

Quinn said it's "unbelievable" that her little brother is probably going to prison for a long time, but she understands why.

"Told him that we loved him, and I told him that he had to face the consequences for the choices that he's made, but we love him and we'll walk beside him through these things that are ahead of him. We'll be there," she said.

