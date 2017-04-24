SNOWBIRD: School closings in Middle TN - WSMV Channel 4

SNOWBIRD: School closings in Middle TN

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Several school districts are closed Monday because of this weekend's storms.

Keep checking our website for the most up-to-date list.

As of 6:30 a.m., here is the full list of schools that are closed:

  • Decatur County
  • Hickman County
  • Houston County

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.