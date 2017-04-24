Channel 4 gets exclusive look at commune where Cummins, Thomas stayed

It took Channel 4's crew three hours to find the commune. (WSMV)

For days now you've heard about Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas being discovered in a small unfinished cabin, but that's just part of the story that's come to light in California.

Channel 4's Demetria Kalodimos and photojournalist Jim Garbee found the remote commune deep in the California mountains the two spent a week in before they were asked to leave.

Cummins and Thomas were reportedly using the fake names of Jon and Joanne, and despite reports to the contrary, they were there for a week.

The compound is so remote that it took Channel 4 almost three hours to find it, but our crew was invited in just like any other visitor might be.

The residents here say they're now worried that their community will be stigmatized by what has happened.

"I guess we're really afraid of just having the community attached to this story because it's not a good story, and we don't have a lot of publicity," said one resident. "We're kind of a private place."

Commune residents weren't shy when it came to talking about their time with Cummins and Thomas.

"When they showed up, they were very scared, actually. He was shaking. It seemed like they were on the run or something," said another resident. "They were immediately like, this is our forever home, we could live here, this is perfect."

One resident said the pair told them Thomas was 24 and Cummins was 40 and that they had been married for a year.

"It was pretty convincing; we believed them," said a resident. "At one point, we joked and said, 'I don't know, we're gonna have to see some ID,' and they both got really quiet, and we thought maybe we had offended them, so we just kind of changed the subject."

The authorities had downplayed the significance of this place in the story.

"And they supposedly stayed down by the river, but I don't know the exact number of days, but supposedly, the information we got," said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey.

The commune members say Thomas never seemed to appear frightened or particularly worried. One resident said it seemed to them as if she was "having a little bit of fun."

"She didn't seem stressed out; she wasn't under any duress. Apparently she doesn't like camping and hates spiders and snakes," he said.

