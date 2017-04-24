Tad Cummins appears in court for arraignment in California

Tad Cummins will remain in custody after he was arraigned in federal court in Sacramento, CA, on Monday afternoon.

Cummins appeared before Judge Kendal Newman, who explained the charge he faces carries a minimum of 10 years to life in prison.

In a six-minute hearing, Cummins had the option to enter a guilty plea, but that was not his wish.

Cummins will remain in custody until he stands trial in Middle Tennessee. The judge said he will be returned as quickly as possible.

According to a court document released Monday, Cummins planned to escape across the border into Mexico with his 15-year-old former student.

Officials said he obtained a small boat and conducted a test run to cross into Mexico from San Diego. He then allegedly planned to travel to countries further south of Mexico.

The document states Cummins took a number of steps to avoid capture, including using aliases, altering his appearance and disabling his vehicle’s GPS system.

Maury County's lead detective says his two-hour interview with Cummins has connected some of the dots.

"He did spell out a lot of the routes," said Detective Sgt. Marcus Albright. "Once we've been able to get here and drive the area and the land, it makes a lot of sense that they did end up here."

The state of Tennessee has charged him with aggravated kidnapping. The feds have charged him with taking a minor across state lines to engage in sex.

Monday's arraignment puts the legal wheels into motion, but it could take a while to return Cummins to Tennessee.

"Once that process is over, Mr. Cummins will be turned over to the marshals at some point in time. He'll be housed in a federal facility around Sacramento. And at some time in the next couple of weeks, whenever the marshals can work that out, he'll be moved back to a facility in Middle Tennessee," Albright said.

