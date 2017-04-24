Tennessee lawmakers expected to give final OK to roads bill

All lanes of Interstate 440 West have been cleared after a rollover crash near West End on Wednesday morning.More >>
Fortunately, the person who purchased the product noticed the pellets before giving the bone to her dog, Maxx.More >>
Metro police have identified the victim as Jaezoine Woods. They say he was involved in a "continuing rift" with some other teenagers.More >>
Police are looking for a burglar who stole over $800 of tools and equipment from a car in Clarksville.More >>
Clarksville police say at least 15 cars were damaged by BB guns earlier this week.More >>
Cab and ride-share drivers are getting cuts of cover charges when they drop off passengers to Nashville strip clubs. It's a new practice News 4 has just uncovered, but it has been going on for years.More >>
The Robertson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly farming accident in Greenbrier.More >>
The incident happened between Center Hill Dam and Bettys Island Boat Ramp around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Officials say 29-year-old Christopher Grippe will now spend 23 more years in prison. He'll be behind bars until he's 52, and after that, he'll be on probation for life.More >>
