Flight attendant accused of violently taking stroller from passenger holding baby

Another airline is now facing public backlash over a video that has gone viral.
A witness said the incident began when a flight attendant "violently took a stroller from a lady with her baby" on the flight.
The flight was heading from San Francisco, CA, to Dallas-Fort Worth, TX on Friday.
A male passenger is seen in the video standing up for the woman and exchanging tense words with a flight attendant.
The employee has since been suspended.
American Airlines has released a statement saying they are sorry for the pain they have caused that passenger and her family.
If you have a problem with an airline, you can file a complaint with the Department of Transportation's Aviation Consumer Protection Division. Click here for more information.
