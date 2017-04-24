Flight attendant accused of violently taking stroller from woman - WSMV Channel 4

Flight attendant accused of violently taking stroller from passenger holding baby

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Another airline is now facing public backlash over a video that has gone viral.

A witness said the incident began when a flight attendant "violently took a stroller from a lady with her baby" on the flight.

The flight was heading from San Francisco, CA, to Dallas-Fort Worth, TX on Friday.

A male passenger is seen in the video standing up for the woman and exchanging tense words with a flight attendant.

The employee has since been suspended.

American Airlines has released a statement saying they are sorry for the pain they have caused that passenger and her family.

If you have a problem with an airline, you can file a complaint with the Department of Transportation's Aviation Consumer Protection Division. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.