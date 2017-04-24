Flight attendant accused of violently taking stroller from passenger holding baby

Another airline is now facing public backlash over a video that has gone viral.

A witness said the incident began when a flight attendant "violently took a stroller from a lady with her baby" on the flight.

The flight was heading from San Francisco, CA, to Dallas-Fort Worth, TX on Friday.

A male passenger is seen in the video standing up for the woman and exchanging tense words with a flight attendant.

The employee has since been suspended.

American Airlines has released a statement saying they are sorry for the pain they have caused that passenger and her family.

If you have a problem with an airline, you can file a complaint with the Department of Transportation's Aviation Consumer Protection Division. Click here for more information.

