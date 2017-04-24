Man's car hit by train, dragged over 300 yards in Bellevue

A man was hit by a train along Highway 70 in Bellevue. (WSMV)

A man was seriously injured after a train hit his car and dragged it more than 300 yards in Bellevue.

Alex Peden was transported to the hospital. He was last listed in critical condition.

CSX officials are still investigating the crash.

The train hit the car around 2 a.m. Monday at Highway 70 and McCrory Lane. The man's car was dragged more than 300 yards.

First responders had to cut into the car to get the man out. The train had to back up so the car could be removed.

There is no arm that comes down to keep cars from crossing the tracks when a train is coming through this crossing, though it appears the red flashing lights were going off at the time.

Channel 4 has learned this location has had multiple accidents in the past.

"There's no way that that car did not hear the train coming because you can hear the train from Bellevue. I have the music blaring, I have stuff on, and I can hear the train," said witness Tina Marone.

News of another crash at the railroad crossing prompted Metro Councilman Dave Rosenberg to call on TDOT to make safety improvements to the intersection.

“They have known the risks out here. They’ve seen the accidents happen out here. Five kids that get rolled, another woman who gets hurt in her SUV, a young lady a couple of weeks ago, and now this. They’re simply not taking any action on it,” Rosenberg said.

Channel 4 obtained a 2014 email from a TDOT engineer to Metro Public Works officials with a detailed plan for improving the intersection, including adding a traffic signal and installing railroad gates. The projected completion date was February 2015.

More than two years later, the project still hasn’t started.

"We're not happy with how this project has progressed," said TDOT spokesperson BJ Doughty. "Trust me, we would like to have this completed a lot sooner."

TDOT told Channel 4 that CSX will be adding railroad gates at the crossing soon. They also said they will begin work to add a traffic signal at this intersection in the fall.

