Survivor shares experience of tree crashing into bedroom while sleeping

A scary ordeal for a White House man and his wife, after a tree crashed into their bedroom.

A White House man and his wife underwent a scary ordeal after a tree crashed into their bedroom.

The tree pinned Danny Thompson Jr. down on his bed while he was asleep.

Their home was heavily damaged, but Thompson was able to walk away with only minor injuries.

It happened around 7 a.m. Saturday on Winding Way Drive near White House.

A storm rolled through, ripping a tree out of the ground, and it came crashing down onto the house.

"It was almost like I was still dreaming when it happened. I didn't really realize what had happened until (my wife) had managed to get out from underneath the ceiling and stuff that had fell on her," Thompson said. "I'm beyond grateful. I don't know how else to describe it. I have no idea how I walked away from that."

The Thompsons are staying with family. They are unsure whether the house is a total loss.

An insurance adjuster is expected to visit the house in the coming days.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.