Fire displaces residents from 12 apartments in Murfreesboro

Several people are without homes after a fire ripped through the attic of an apartment building in Murfreesboro on Sunday.

It's unclear what sparked the flames, but investigators say it appears to have started on the balcony of a third-floor unit.

Crews are staying on the scene working to make sure hot spots are out and stay out.

The fire broke out around 5 p.m. It spread through the attic and the roof of the top of building "K" at the Carrington Park apartments.

All the residents of the building are displaced. Apartment management has helped residents find a place to stay.

Officials say this was a challenging fire to fight.

"It was very difficult for them to extinguish it, and the amount of water they had to apply to it, it was one of the reasons why some of the other apartments were affected. And you've got heavy winds, those heavy winds can help it spread a little bit faster," said Ashley McDonald with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department.

A resident told WSMV he was in the process of moving out of his top-floor apartment. He had just canceled his renter’s insurance policy and had lost most of his possessions. He was very emotional, but said he's thankful that his family is all right.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.