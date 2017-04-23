Some Lewisburg residents experiencing flooding after days of rain

Neighbors in Lewisburg said the water was as deep as three feet in some spots. (WSMV)

More rain and rising waters have some in Middle Tennessee feeling like they’re living on an island.

“I need a boat. That’s what I need, I need a boat,” said Janice Smith of Lewisburg.

Smith said it has been this way for the past three days on Old Farmington Road.

“I just wish it would stop,” she said.

The water hasn’t gotten high enough to get inside her home, but Smith and her neighbors are worried.

“Last night it was getting pretty close to the electrical box on the pole, and so that’s the only thing I am worried about. It setting fire or something,” Smith said.

The cars were parked about 100 yards from where resident live. Neighbors said they have had to wade through the water to get to their cars. A family member later brought over some help in the form of a canoe.

Doug Scheffler said it’s not where he envisioned his first canoe ride of the season.

“I have to laugh at it really, because like you said, I’m in a little island over here,” Scheffler said.

