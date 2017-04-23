Republican Bill Lee joining Tennessee governor's race

After three businesses were raided last week for prostitution and sex trafficking, News 4 has received several tips about other salons suspected of shady behavior.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man was found dead in his Hohenwald home on Tuesday.
Police in Columbia are searching for a 16-year-old who was reported missing this week.
A West Tennessee company couldn't be busier today, and it's all thanks to the upcoming eclipse. They're playing a vital role in helping tens of millions see the big event safely.
A dumpster behind a doctor's office that was loaded with medicine and sensitive documents may have put patients at risk.
Nashville is hosting the WoodmenLife national convention, and the Omaha-based organization is thanking the city in a big way.
Mayor Megan Barry cut the ribbon introducing new fire trucks and ambulances to the Nashville Fire Department's fleet on Tuesday.
The iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural in 12 South has been vandalized for the second time this year.
A suspect wanted in an ongoing heroin investigation has been added to the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list.
A mix-up over mailing addresses and jurisdiction is causing some confusion at the new Sumner County 911 communications center in Gallatin.
