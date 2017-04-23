Charges pending against driver involved in wrong-way crash - WSMV Channel 4

Charges pending against driver involved in wrong-way crash on I-840

The crash happened on Interstate 840 early Sunday.
THOMPSON'S STATION, TN

Police are investigating a head-on collision that happened on Interstate 840 in Williamson County early Sunday morning.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a driver was going the wrong way in the eastbound lanes when she hit a pickup truck near the exit for Carters Creek Pike.

The driver, 26-year-old Kathleen Coffeen, was injured and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. It's not clear how serious her injuries are.

The driver of the truck, 28-year-old Christopher Pewitt, was also injured. He was taken to Vanderbilt.

Both Coffeen and Pewitt were reportedly wearing seatbelts.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report, charges are pending against Coffeen.

