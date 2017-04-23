Man shot at west Nashville apartment during robbery - WSMV Channel 4

Man shot at west Nashville apartment during robbery

A man was grazed by a bullet following an armed robbery in west Nashville early Sunday morning.

According to police, two men were sitting in a truck in the parking lot of Rolling Hills Apartments on Premier Drive when a man approached them and demanded money.

One of the men handed over a cell phone.

At that point, the gunman fired several shots, injuring one of the men in the truck.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Metro officers are still searching for the gunman. Officials have not released a description of the suspect.

