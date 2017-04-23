4WARN Weather: Showers to continue for rest of weekend

Clouds and showers will persist through Sunday.

Due to the showers, it will remain cool with high temperatures only in the 50s.

Flood warnings remain in effect for the Duck River at Centerville and the Buffalo River at Lobelville, so watch out and avoid high water there.

On Monday morning, any lingering rain will move out to make way for sunshine during the afternoon.

Read more in this morning's 4WARN Weather Blog.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved