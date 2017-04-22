Storms, heavy rain take their toll on Middle Tennessee

Storms and heavy rains wreaked havoc across Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

There were several reports of flash flooding and closed roads because of rising water across the Midstate.

Near White House, a man was trapped in his bed after a tree came crashing down on his Winding Way Drive home around 7 a.m.

Firefighters said Danny Thompson Jr. was lucky to survive the ordeal.

Thompson and his wife were trapped inside the home when a large tree crashed into their bedroom. The tree pinned Thompson to the bed. He was taken to the hospital for treatment but is expected to be OK.

Across the Midstate, flash flooding caused streams and creeks to overflow and spill out onto roads.

In Wilson County, a water rescue took place on South Cumberland Street near downtown Lebanon. Pictures show the person grabbing a hold of a light pole while waiting to be rescued.

In Maury County, fire officials had to do a swift water rescue of a woman whose car was washed off Gillespie Lane by rushing water.

Firefighters from Maury County and Columbia arrived to find a car had been swept several hundred yards down stream after trying to cross flood waters about 6 to 8 inches deep.

The initial report indicated a woman was on the top of a car in the water. The woman was treated for hypothermia. Her daughter made it out of the car before rescue personnel arrived.

Officials said local residents traveled four-wheeler trails that paralleled the creek to find the car where it had become lodged.

Bethany Lane was submerged by rushing water near Lebanon.

"I wouldn't want nobody to go through it because it's a real dangerous spot," said Cheryl Henry, who lives nearby.

Reports of flooding stretched from Murfreesboro to Hickman and Williamson counties.

There were tornado warnings during the late afternoon in Wayne, Lawrence and Giles counties. There were no initial reports of damages in the area, only fallen trees.

In Rutherford County, Gigi Starr and her mother were barely able to get out of their house in La Vergne because of flooding.

"There's a little bit of flooding, like in people's backyards and stuff, but nothing like this," said Starr. "This looks like she's got a flipping pond in her front yard."

Police in La Vergne provided traffic control as water spilled out onto Old Nashville Highway.

In Bellevue, the Nashville FC Soccer Complex was submerged.

The club has a lease with the city. They are trying to salvage whatever they can.

Complex manager Jeff Leightman said the fields also flooded heavily in 2010.

“In 2010, water was up to and past the concession stands, so we’re not there yet and hopefully we won’t get there, because that really caused a lot of damage to not only us but the entire community as a whole,” Leightman said. “We don’t want to have that in Nashville and in Bellevue to where people really suffer.”

It’s still too early for a damage assessment. Leightman said they will have a better idea when the water recedes.

