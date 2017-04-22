New details emerge about Elizabeth Thomas' kidnapper in California

A look inside the cabin where Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas was found in California. (WSMV)

Family members spent the first full day with Elizabeth Thomas on Saturday after the 15-year-old's return from northern California after she spent the past month with her former teacher, Tad Cummins.

Cummins has been transferred to federal custody after being arrested on Thursday in Siskiyou County, located in a mountainous area near the Oregon state line. He will appear in federal court on Monday in Sacramento, CA.

Channel 4 has learned that Cummins may have used his real name when checking into hotels while he and Thomas were on the run, but he may have told others to call him John and to her Joanna.

Cummins and Thomas were staying in a half-finished cabin in a remote area of Siskiyou County.

Griffin Barry eventually turned Cummins into Siskiyou County authorities after he suspected his true identity.

"I was trying to make conversation with the girl, 'What is your name?' She said Joanna, then (Cummins) said, 'We're John and Jo,'" said Barry.

Detectives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Maury County were in Cecilville, CA, on Saturday collecting more information and evidence. A surveillance camera may reveal more video of Cummins and Thomas.

