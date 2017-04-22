Woman killed in weekend crash on I-65

A woman was killed in a crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 early Saturday morning.

Police said the victim, 79-year-old Catherine Marie Vandepavert, was from Fresno, CA.

Vandepavert was riding in the back seat of a 2015 Subaru Forester. Police said her granddaughter, 24-year-old Melanie Catherine Laurendine, was driving.

Laurendine went off the road and hit a rock wall near Old Hickory Boulevard. Officials are still working to figure out what caused her to wreck.

Vandepavert was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she later died.

Vandepavert’s daughter, 54-year-old Ingride Laurendine was riding in the front seat. She was taken to Vanderbilt with serious injuries.

Police said Melanie Laurendine has minor injuries.

According to officials, all of the passengers were wearing seat belts.

Police said there was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene.

