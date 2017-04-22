Suspected gunman in road rage killing arrested

A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting near downtown Nashville on Friday.

Fredrick Owens Jr., 21, is charged with criminal homicide.

Owens is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Deangelo Foxx during a possible road rage incident on Shelby Avenue near Interstate Drive.

Police said Foxx was the front seat passenger in a Toyota Camry being driven by his girlfriend, 20-year-old Kassandra Jones.

Jones was attempting to merge into traffic in the 200 block of Shelby Avenue when words were exchanged between them and the suspect, who was driving a white Mercedes.

Police said the gunman fired into the Camry, hitting Foxx around 4:40 p.m. The suspect in the Mercedes then reportedly fled eastbound on Shelby Avenue.

East Precinct officers found the suspect’s car about 20 minutes later on South 7th Street in the James Cayce Public Housing Development.

Surveillance video showed the suspected gunman getting out of the Mercedes and entering the passenger side of a gray Ford Fusion with a red bumper.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers stopped the Ford Fusion on South 7th Street, which is when Owens was taken into custody.

During an interview, Owens admitted his involvement in the fatal shooting.

Owens is in jail on an outstanding felony probation violation warrant. He has previous convictions for aggravated assault, drug possession and evading arrest.

Owens’ photo is being withheld pending lineups.

