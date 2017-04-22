Shelby County Caretaker charged with abuse of supported living resident

Jeremiah Chatham, 30, charged with one count of Adult Abuse, Neglect, and Exploitation. (Source: TBI)

A Former Shelby County Caretaker has been charged with the abuse of one of his patients.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began an investigation of Jeremiah Chatham, 30, at the request of Adult Protective Services.

A complaint of adult abuse was made in October of 2016.

During the investigation agents learned that the victim who resides in a supported-living home in Cordova, was physically assaulted on September 24, 2016.

Agents learned that Chatham was the caretaker responsible for the assault on the patient.

Chatham is no longer employed as a caregiver with that company.

On March 27th, the Shelby County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Chatham with one count of Adult Abuse, Neglect, and Exploitation.

He was arrested on Thursday and booked into Shelby Count y Corrections Center on a $30,000 bond.

