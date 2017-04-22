Dickson woman accused of stealing money, drugs from patrol car

Tasha Naydean Corlew, 31, charged with DUI, one count of Tampering with Evidence and two counts of Introducing Contraband into jail. (Source: TBI)

A Dickson County woman is being charged with bringing contraband into a jail and tampering with evidence.

Tasha Naydean Corlew, 31, was involved in a traffic accident in Dickson and was charged with DUI.

A Dickson police officer collected items Corlew had on her during the traffic stop ,which included money and drugs. The items were put in the front of the patrol car.

Once the officer transported Corlew to jail, those items were reportedly missing.

Investigators later found that Corlew had taken those items from the patrol car, hiding the money on her person when she entered the jail and ingesting some of the drugs after her incarceration.

On Tuesday, the Dickson County Grand Jury charged Corlew with one count of tampering with evidence and two counts of introducing contraband into jail.

Corlew was served with the new charges by Dickson County deputies on Thursday.

She is in the Dickson County jail with a bond on the new charges set at $20,000.

