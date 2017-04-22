Lebanon woman arrested for hiring someone to kill her ex-husband

Julia Adams, 41, of Lebanon charged with one count of Solicitation and one count of First Degree Murder. (Source: TBI)

A Lebanon woman is being charged for trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agents began investigating Julia Adams after finding out she asked that an acquaintance find someone to kill her ex-husband.

During the investigation on April 21st, Adams met with an undercover agent and requested that he kill her ex-husband.

She agreed to pay $5,000 to have that done.

On Friday night, TBI Special Agents arrested Adams, 41, and charged her with one count of Solicitation and one count of First Degree Murder.

She was booked into the Wilson County jail and is being held without bond.

