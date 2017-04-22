Lebanon woman arrested for hiring someone to kill her ex-husband - WSMV Channel 4

Lebanon woman arrested for hiring someone to kill her ex-husband

Posted: Updated:
Julia Adams, 41, of Lebanon charged with one count of Solicitation and one count of First Degree Murder. (Source: TBI) Julia Adams, 41, of Lebanon charged with one count of Solicitation and one count of First Degree Murder. (Source: TBI)
LEBANON, TN (WSMV) -

A Lebanon woman is being charged for trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agents began investigating Julia Adams after finding out she asked that an acquaintance find someone to kill her ex-husband.

During the investigation on April 21st, Adams met with an undercover agent and requested that he kill her ex-husband.

She agreed to pay $5,000 to have that done.

On Friday night, TBI Special Agents arrested Adams, 41, and charged her with one count of Solicitation and one count of First Degree Murder.

She was booked into the Wilson County jail and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

  • Lebanon woman arrested for hiring someone to kill her ex-husbandMore>>

  • Special

    Wilson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Wilson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Wilson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.