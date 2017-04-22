Man helps saves neighbors in Hermitage house fire

Investigators look into fire on Granny White Lane in Hermitage, lightning may be cause (WSMV)

A man may have saved the life of his neighbors after a house fire apparently caused by a lightning strike.

Crews responded to the house fire on Granny White Lane in the Hermitage area.

The neighbor said he saw the fire start in the roof area of the home.

“I heard a loud boom and then I saw the fire start on the top of the house,” said the neighbor. “I smelled the smoke so I went over and beat on the front door and we got the three guys out who were living in the house.”

The neighbor said the three men were asleep inside the house.

“I don’t think they realized what was happening,” the neighbor said. “I got them out and called the fire department.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.

