Alexa Middleton leaves Lady Vols, intends to transfer - WSMV Channel 4

Alexa Middleton leaves Lady Vols, intends to transfer

Posted: Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Alexa Middleton has left Tennessee's program and intends to transfer.

Lady Volunteers coach Holly Warlick said Friday that Middleton is "a great young lady who felt like she needed a change, and we will do our best to help her find that opportunity."

The 5-foot-9 guard from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, will complete her spring semester at Tennessee.

Middleton made 13 starts as a junior this past season and averaged 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 25.5 minutes. Middleton also had a team-high 42 3-pointers.

In a statement from the school, Middleton thanked Tennessee's coaching staff as well as her teammates and the Lady Vols fans.

Middleton said that "I just felt I needed to go somewhere to reach the goals I have set."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.