Nashville Humane Association takes in some animals after 435 rescued from GA property

Crews call it a case of animal neglect so big, they're calling on partners across the country for help.

Four-hundred-and-thirty-five animals have been rescued from a Georgia property, and Nashville's stepping in to do what they can.

"We make the space for them, and it's just our way of helping homeless animals, bringing them into the community and helping them find the forever homes they deserve," said Kenneth Tallier of the Nashville Humane Association.

"I got her," said Tallier, walking out of a truck hauling animals, cradling a Chihuahua mix in his arms. "I need to know her name, so I can love on her the entire walk up. She's just so cute. Welcome to Nashville, little girl."

Tallier walked the puppy up the hill to the building.

"I know these animals came from deplorable conditions, but now they're here," he said. "We're going to give them their best life until they find their forever homes."

Last week, the Humane Society of the United States headed to a property in Habersham County, GA, to rescue 435 animals including dogs, cats and horses. Reps called it a large scale neglect case. An investigation of the property is being handled by Habersham County Animal Care and Control.

"Four-hundred-and-thirty-five animals in one place is an awful, large number of animals," said Kim Alboum of the Humane Society of the United States. "These animals are going to get a second chance here in the Nashville area, an incredible organization."

Alboum directs an emergency placement partners program. The Georgia animals are going to shelters in three states, including the Nashville Humane Association.

"We have been seeing a lot of little mixes, so I've been seeing some Maltese mixes, Terrier mixes, Chihuahua mixes," Tallier said. "I'm happy these guys are here right now."

"She's got a name now, guys," said Tallier, stepping inside the building and looking over the dog's paperwork. "It's Madison. Welcome to Nashville, Madison."

Tallier said he's ready to help prepare the animals for a new life.

"Madison is a whopping 3.1 pounds," he said, taking the little dog off a scale. "You're, like, kitten size. Madison's got a new name and a second chance."

Tallier said they're getting the dogs up to date on shots, microchips and temperament testing. He believes they'll be up for adoption in seven to 10 days.

