2 charged in Nashville home break-in

Metro police have arrested two suspects accused of breaking into a home Friday morning.

Officers responded to the burglary in progress in the 500 block of Dunailie Drive around 9 a.m. Friday.

A witness reported seeing a white car backed into the driveway and several young men standing nearby. One of them appeared to be armed with a long gun. The witness heard shots and the vehicle drove off.

An officer then saw a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle back into a home in the 500 block of Glenpark Drive. As the officer approached, several people jumped from the car and fled on foot.

Kentrell Walton, 18, and a 17-year-old were taken into custody.

Police said they recovered electronics taken from the Dunailie Drive burglary and two rifles.

The suspect’s vehicle had been reported stolen in Clarksville. Police said it had been struck by gunfire.

Walton is charged with aggravated burglary, gun possession during the commission of a felony, drug possession, evading arrest, and felony theft.

The 17-year-old faces the same charges in juvenile court.

Police said additional arrests are expected.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.