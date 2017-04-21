World comedy record could be made in Nashville

The world record attempt is taking place at Third Coast Comedy Club. (WSMV)

The concept is simple: can comedians from all across the country take a Nashville stage and tickle funny bones before tuckering out?

The Guinness goal is 184 straight hours of chuckles, and the stage can never be empty.

Inside the Third Coast Comedy Club in Marathon Village, the silliness started Sunday and hasn’t stopped since.

Brave souls not afraid of silence and an often empty front row will take the stage and try.

The comedy and a watchful clock inch toward the Guinness record. Victory means going until 9:26 p.m. Sunday.

The record is one thing, but comedians taking part said this is more about resilience and the need to go on and believe, no matter the reaction.

