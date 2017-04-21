Arrest made, suspect sought in Murfreesboro robbery - WSMV Channel 4

Arrest made, suspect sought in Murfreesboro robbery

Posted: Updated:
Police are still searching for a second suspect, pictured here. (Source: Murfreesboro PD) Police are still searching for a second suspect, pictured here. (Source: Murfreesboro PD)
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

Police in Murfreesboro have arrested a suspect accused of robbing a person in their home.

Tristin Long, 31, is accused of robbing the person in their home on East Sevier Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Long is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police have released surveillance photos of a second suspect. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.