Arrest made, suspect sought in Murfreesboro robbery

Police are still searching for a second suspect, pictured here. (Source: Murfreesboro PD)

Police in Murfreesboro have arrested a suspect accused of robbing a person in their home.

Tristin Long, 31, is accused of robbing the person in their home on East Sevier Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Long is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police have released surveillance photos of a second suspect. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police.

