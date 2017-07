A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Saturday afternoon because of the potential for severe thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind and large hail are possible from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The greatest risk should be south of Interstate 40.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for the latest 4WARN forecast.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.