Luke Bryan sings national anthem at Predators playoff game

NASHVILLE, TN

Music City sure doesn't disappoint when it comes to star power!

The Nashville Predators took on the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena Thursday night for Game 4 in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

On Monday, Carrie Underwood surprised fans by singing the national anthem before Game 3.

On Thursday night, there was yet another surprise guest. Much to the crowd's delight, Luke Bryan took the ice to sing the national anthem before the puck dropped.

And Bryan wasn't the only country star in attendance. His pal Dierks Bentley was there, too.

The Predators ended up winning the game, clinching the first playoff sweep in franchise history.

