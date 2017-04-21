Officials confirm state's 1st West Nile virus case this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Health officials say the state's first human case of West Nile virus this year has been found in west Tennessee.

The health department in Shelby County, which includes Memphis, said Friday the virus was recently confirmed in a person who lives in the county. Officials did not identify the patient.

Officials said there were six human cases of the virus in Tennessee in 2016. One case was fatal.

People can get West Nile virus after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Most human infections are mild. People over age 50 and those with compromised immune systems are at higher risk of severe disease and should try to avoid mosquito bites.

Residents are advised to use insect repellent, dress in long sleeves and pants, drain standing water and install window screens.

