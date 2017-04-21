Lawyer tells rape trial jury women are 'good' at lying

A woman was found dead from a gunshot wound in a Hillside Avenue home Sunday afternoon. A family returned home and found the woman in their house and promptly called the authorities. There is no word yet if the woman is related to the family or if it was a self-inflicted wound.More >>
A woman was found dead from a gunshot wound in a Hillside Avenue home Sunday afternoon. A family returned home and found the woman in their house and promptly called the authorities. There is no word yet if the woman is related to the family or if it was a self-inflicted wound.More >>
Police are still investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at 546 South 6th Street around 11:17 p.m. A black male in his early 20s was found lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his head.More >>
Police are still investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at 546 South 6th Street around 11:17 p.m. A black male in his early 20s was found lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his head.More >>
Following the death of Kris Hansen, 66, on Nolensville Pike, a group called Walk Bike Nashville is calling on TDOT to make changes to what they call the "most deadly pedestrian crossing in Nashville."More >>
Following the death of Kris Hansen, 66, on Nolensville Pike, a group called Walk Bike Nashville is calling on TDOT to make changes to what they call the "most deadly pedestrian crossing in Nashville."More >>
An SUV traveling westbound on the I-440 ramp to I-65 North exited the ramp and fell about 60 feet, landing the car on railroad tracks. The Nashville Fire Department confirmed that part of the car landed on a parked train below. The driver was trapped in the car and officials had to free the driver with extraction equipment.More >>
An SUV traveling westbound on the I-440 ramp to I-65 North exited the ramp and fell about 60 feet, landing the car on railroad tracks. The Nashville Fire Department confirmed that part of the car landed on a parked train below. The driver was trapped in the car and officials had to free the driver with extraction equipment.More >>
A faulty detector caused a fire alarm to go off at the FAA tower and Terminal Radar Approach Control at BNA on Saturday just before 8:00 p.m.More >>
A faulty detector caused a fire alarm to go off at the FAA tower and Terminal Radar Approach Control at BNA on Saturday just before 8:00 p.m.More >>
A day of fun on the water, could have become a tragedy. A four-year-old girl drowned in shallow water. But, thanks to quick action and CPR, the young girl was able to be saved. Sophie Levitin and her family are from New York. They were in town visiting friends who live in Fairview.More >>
A day of fun on the water, could have become a tragedy. A four-year-old girl drowned in shallow water. But, thanks to quick action and CPR, the young girl was able to be saved. Sophie Levitin and her family are from New York. They were in town visiting friends who live in Fairview.More >>
Clarksville Police responded to an accident involving a motorcycle around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.More >>
Clarksville Police responded to an accident involving a motorcycle around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.More >>
Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the Predators have signed forward Viktor Arvidsson to a seven-year, $29.75 million contract that will pay him an average of $4.25 million annually through the 2023-24 season.More >>
Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the Predators have signed forward Viktor Arvidsson to a seven-year, $29.75 million contract that will pay him an average of $4.25 million annually through the 2023-24 season.More >>
A construction worker fatally fell while working on an apartment building in the 600 block of 11th Avenue North in the Gulch this morning.More >>
A construction worker fatally fell while working on an apartment building in the 600 block of 11th Avenue North in the Gulch this morning.More >>
THP is investigating a fatal crash at Highway 70 and Clear Springs Road, near Clarksville.More >>
THP is investigating a fatal crash at Highway 70 and Clear Springs Road, near Clarksville.More >>