California police officers recount taking Tad Cummins into custody

Tad Cummins is facing charges in California, Tennessee and from the federal government. Click here to read the full criminal complaint.

Tad Cummins is facing charges in California, Tennessee and from the federal government. Click here to read the full criminal complaint.

A special response team waited for hours to take Tad Cummins into custody. (WSMV)

It took several hours, eight officers and a sniper to bring kidnapping suspect Tad Cummins into custody in Northern California.

The Siskiyou County sheriff said his team knew Cummins and his former student, 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, were staying in a tiny cabin by the creek.

Officers waited for hours in the cold for the pair to come outside.

"Mr. Cummins made a spontaneous statement to me at the time that we took him down that, 'I am glad this is over,'" said Sgt. Mike Gilley.

This was the best-case scenario for the special response team in Siskiyou County.

Sheriff John Lopey said Thomas and Cummins practically walked from the cabin into their patrol cars, but getting to that point was all part of a well thought-out tactical plan.

"We don't want to create a hostage situation, we don't want to create a suicide by cop or anything like that," said Lt. Bear Tharsing.

Officers knew Cummins had two guns with him. Both weapons were loaded.

"We did not want to endanger the female victim - she's 15 years old, a tender age, and that was part of the considerations," Lopey said.

The officers set up around 2 a.m. Thursday. The capture didn't happen until 9:30 a.m.

The plan was to have the man who owns the cabin drive past and honk his horn. The horn didn't work, so the man just kept driving back and forth down the road until it got Cummins' attention.

"We had half the team surround the back of the cabin, that way once the suspect stepped out of the cabin, team members would initiate contact with the female," Tharsing said.

Lopey said Cummins and Thomas came out twice to check things out.

Cummins reportedly had a cup of coffee in his hand and walked out by the creek wearing a big jacket.

During this time, there were several officers surrounding the cabin, and a sniper was set up to protect the officers in case Cummins fired one of his weapons.

However, none of that was necessary. Once officers made contact, Cummins surrendered without incident.

Officers said Thomas was highly emotional.

"Her mood was escalated. Sometimes she was emotional. I could just tell her mood was very alternating, kind of a rollercoaster of emotions for her," Lopey said.

It's the days following that officials say will most likely be the most difficult.

"You have a victim that needs a lot of care and counseling and tender loving care, we have to reunite her with her family," Lopey said.

Thomas is expected to be reunited with her family on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.