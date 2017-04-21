1 killed, 2 injured in shootout at north Nashville shoe store - WSMV Channel 4

1 killed, 2 injured in shootout at north Nashville shoe store

The shooting happened on Clarksville Pike around 11 p.m. Thursday. The shooting happened on Clarksville Pike around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Damelvian Evans was killed in the shooting. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Damelvian Evans was killed in the shooting. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shootout.

The shooting happened the Hot Kicks shoe store on Clarksville Pike around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say 22-year-old Myles Owens and a small group were gathered inside the store hanging out, which is when another group of men came in and opened fire.

Police said Owens wrestled one of the suspect’s gun away and returned fire.

When police got to the scene, they found 19-year-old Damelvian Evans in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

Two other men, Ricky Starks and Dwight Mason Jr., both 18, showed up at Centennial Hospital. One is in critical condition, but the other is expected to be OK.

Police said Starks and Mason have been interviewed.

According to police, the three people who were shot are all believed to be part of the group that opened fire.

Police said it's not clear what led up to the gunfire.

At this point, no arrests have been made.

