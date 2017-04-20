Tad Cummins met man who eventually turned him in

Tad Cummins is facing charges in California, Tennessee and from the federal government. Click here to read the full criminal complaint.

Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins were staying in this cabin. (WSMV)

Griffin Barry said Tad Cummins borrowed money from him and left but eventually came back. (WSMV)

Tad Cummins, the man at the center of an Amber Alert involving his former student, was arrested in Northern California on Thursday morning.

Cummins and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas were found at a cabin in the small town of Cecilville, about 2,500 miles from home.

While in Northern California, Cummins befriended a man named Griffin Barry. He said Cummins borrowed money from him and left but eventually came back.

Barry and Cummins talked and eventually worked together, but Barry was the person who would eventually turn him in.

“I saw him a week ago and they said they were from Colorado and said they lost everything in a house fire,” Barry said. “He said he was on his last $10, so I gave him $40 and told him how to get to a commune up in the mountains.”

Barry said he told Cummins to come see him again if it didn’t work out. Cummins came back a week later.

“I told him I could give him some work and help him out, so yesterday we moved rocks out of the river,” Barry said.

Barry described Elizabeth Thomas as shy and timid. He said Cummins lied about their ages.

“He said she was 24, he said he was 38 or something like that,” Barry said.

Barry said he gave Cummins and Thomas lanterns and food as they stayed in a remote cabin in Cecilville, CA.

“Looking back, it’s weird,” Barry said. “I was just trying to help him out. Ended turning out different.”

Barry said Cummins would talk to Thomas a lot and kept her separate.

“Sometimes she had glasses. He was trying to be all veiled. The interactions were all with him,” Barry said.

Eventually Barry found out Cummins was wanted for allegedly kidnapping Thomas more than a month before.

“Someone showed me a picture. I was like, ‘That’s the guy,’” he said. “So we call 911 and we call the TBI line.”

Chandler Anderson, a man who used to work with Cummins, wants to give a $10,000 reward to Barry for helping to track down Thomas. He reportedly wants to fly Barry to Tennessee to present the check to him. If Barry does not accept the money, Anderson said he will give the money to the family.

“We look forward to writing this check for this guy,” Anderson said. “As a business, we write big checks all the time, but this is, we’re joyous to write this check for this fellow.”

Cummins was arrested without incident Thursday morning. Thomas is reportedly safe and healthy and should be returning to Middle Tennessee on Friday.

